Shots fired in Dearborn High School parking lot during basketball game

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Shots were fired in the parking lot of Dearborn High School during a basketball game Friday night.

Two individuals were involved in an altercation in the hallway, according to an email from Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Maleyko.

The individuals were not students of the school district and were reportedly "settling a score" from a previous encounter that occurred in another city.

School officials and the School Resource Officer quickly contained the altercation and the individuals involved were removed from the building, Maleyko said.

In the parking lot outside of the school moments later, Maleyko said, a car drove up to one of the people involved in the altercation and approximately three to four gunshots were fired from the vehicle.

All people involved quickly drove away. Maleyko said no one was injured and there did not appear to be any damage to any surrounding property.

Police secured the area and began an investigation to locate the individuals involved.

"Although the event that occurred on Friday evening was an isolated incident and did not involve any Dearborn students, it is still very troubling as this type of behavior is not typical for our schools, our community, or our city," Maleyko said.

"I would like to thank the staff at Dearborn High for their quick response in handling this situation. I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Dearborn Police for their quick response and their diligence to find those involved in this very unfortunate incident."