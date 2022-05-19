Sheriff: 2 shot at East Kentwood High School, suspects on the loose

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says shots were fired Thursday evening at a graduation ceremony being held at East Kentwood High School.

FOX 17 also talked with a teacher who was there at the time who confirmed shots were fired.

According to two people at the scene, one car pulled up and began shooting at another car. Since then, police have been investigating a few cars.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says two people got shot during the exchange.

She says one is a 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids and the other is a 16-year-old boy from Texas.

Sheriff LaJoye-Young says both victims were taken to the hospital and as of 9:45 p.m. Thursday, both of them were in stable condition.

"I'm certainly concerned about the surge in violence and, again, I'll go back to communities, keeping communities safe. We have to work together to bring these cases to resolution. We have to know that it's up to each person in this community to keep each other safe," said Sheriff LaJoye-Young.

By Thursday night, most of the high school's parking lot near the stadium had been taped off.

Kentwood Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston released a statement saying the shooting happened after the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation ceremony.

