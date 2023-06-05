Shots fired in high school parking lot in Warren after dismissal; no injuries

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gunshots were fired in the parking lot of a high school in Warren Monday afternoon.

It happened after school around 2:30 p.m. at Michigan Collegiate High School on Ryan Road near E. Thirteen Mile Road.

Several school buses were loaded with students at the time of the shooting, police said. No one was hurt and investigators say the suspected shooter is not a student.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two students earlier in the day. Those students were suspended and returned to school for some kind of planned fight.

As a small group of students began fighting just after 2:30 p.m., someone who police confirmed is not a student approached and fired several shots into the air.

Police say they were on scene within a minute of the first call.

They're working to gather and review video footage from school buses and nearby businesses.

“They described it as chaotic. Obviously, kids were running everywhere. Cars were in and out of the parking lot. On both sides, obviously, we have an entrance here to Ryan (Street). There’s also an entrance from Thirteen Mile Road,” Warren Police Department Capt. Charles Rushton said. “So again, there was just kids running everywhere, the school staff coming outside to see what was going on and the parents were here to pick up kids.”

At this time, police say they do not have a concrete suspect description, but an earlier 2000s red Chevrolet Impala and a blue Ford Focus could be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.