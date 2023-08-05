Shots fired outside Family Dollar at shopping center in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gunshots were fired outside a Family Dollar store in Oak Park Friday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Oak Park Shopping Plaza on Nine Mile Road and Coolidge Highway.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting or if anyone was hurt.

Investigators marked off at least 25 bullet casings in the parking lot, inside the Family Dollar and inside a thrift store next door.

7 Action News crews saw a Dodge Charger in the parking lot is riddled with bullet holes.

We reached out to police in Oak Park for more information and are waiting to hear back.