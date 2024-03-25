Shuttle between Downtown Detroit and Detroit Metro Airport begins running Monday

The shuttle between Downtown Detroit and Detroit Metro Airport is officially running with trips that began early Monday morning.

Detroit Air Xpress (DAX) is run by the Regional Transit Authority and connects the McNamara and Evans terminals at DTW with Downtown Detroit.

Service started at 3:30 a.m. Monday and will run until 11 p.m. every day with 16 round trips per day, every day of the year.

It's a big deal for transit in Southeast Michigan and ahead of the NFL Draft and March Madness weekend in Detroit. It will give those who are coming into the city a ride from the airport without having to call an Uber, use a car service or rent a car.

"This is a big deal," Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said.

"I'm happy to see Detroit catching up and adding to our world class city," Tiffany Barber told us.

The new pilot service will last for 12 to 18 months as a start with the 16 round tirps per day.

Barber, a comedian, is always traveling for her career and said the new service will be very helpful not just for her, but for many others.

"This is going to help not only myself, but my community and my family friends, plus they're tired of driving me around, they're tired," she said.

The shuttle will pick up at the corner of Washington Blvd. and State St., just steps away from the Rosa Parks Transit Center, and then stop at the McNamara Terminal and Evans Terminal.

The luxury coaches will have USB charging, WiFi, bag storage, a bathroom and high-backed seats.

Tickets will start at $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Discounts are available for seniors, students and those with disabilities.

