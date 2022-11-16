Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas has arrived in Philadelphia, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment.

Advocates who welcomed them as they arrived before dawn Wednesday say they came from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.

City Council Member Helen Gym says it's "inhumane" to put an ill child on a bus to travel across the country.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that Philadelphia would be the next destination for some of the thousands of migrants the state has been transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border to Democrat-led cities.