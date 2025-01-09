Sick puppy abandoned in bitter cold gets loving care, new name inspired by grit of Detroit Lions

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A puppy suffering from an extreme case of mange and left on a blood-stained blanket was rescued by staff of the Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society this week.

“I saw what I thought was a deceased dog curled up in a little ball in the entrance way of the building," said Corinne Martin, president of the nonprofit, about the puppy that was left at the doorstep of the organization's Barbara N. Weiss Animal Protection Facility in Harper Woods.

And while it's unclear who abandoned the puppy in the freezing temperatures, the focus is now on providing the medical care she desperately needs.

“It makes you want to cry, honestly," said Dr. Jacqueline Brooks of Harper Woods Veterinary Hospital.

Brooks believes the puppy is about six months old and the swelling all over her body left her unable to stand up.

When discovered early, the treatment for demodectic Mange can be simple but will get significantly worse if left untreated.

The prognosis for the puppy is good now that she's undergoing an aggressive round of antibiotics and medicated baths.

The Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society posted the puppy's story on their Facebook page and people from all over inundated them with thoughts of love and prayers for the sweet puppy's recovery. So, they decided to ask people to help give her a new name.

After receiving about a thousand suggestions for a name, they settled on the name "Gritty" after the grit the Detroit Lions have become known for across the country.

According to GPAAS, the person with the winning submission explained that Gritty is “not a very feminine name, but she certainly embodies the spirit of our Detroit."

And Martin has a message for anyone considering abandoning an animal.

“Reach out for help. Don’t leave your dog out in the cold all night," she said. "Reach out for help while someone is there to talk to you.”

