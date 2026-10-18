Sign of the Beefcarver closing in Royal Oak after nearly 70 years

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sign of the Beefcarver, a longtime Royal Oak restaurant along Woodward Avenue, will be closing next week.
The restaurant announced in a Facebook post Sunday morning that it will be closing the last Sign of the Beefcarver location on Sunday, Oct. 25.
Beefcarver cited "extreme financial pressure from rising food costs," specifically the prices of roast beef, as the reason for the closure, adding that they "can no longer sustain the losses that have resulted."
The family-run operation opened in 1957. They thanked the community for nearly 70 years of support.
It is with very heavy hearts that we must inform you that we will be closing the last Sign of the Beefcarver restaurant on Sunday, October 25 after 70 years of continuous family-run operation. Due to extreme financial pressure from rising food costs, not the least of which is the historically high price of roast beef, our menu namesake, we can no longer sustain the losses that have resulted. Ever since the government mandated shutdown from Covid, and the devastation that caused for operating a restaurant and attracting customers, Beefcarver has struggled to survive. Between the excessive food costs and the added burdens of onerous government policies, we can no longer absorb the excessive costs of operating and still offer our customers a desirable value proposition.
We sincerely THANK YOU FOR SEVENTY YEARS of loyal and faithful support for The Beefcarver! We have always tried to offer exceptional value and quality in the friendliest family atmosphere possible. We truly hope you have enjoyed many memories and joyful meals with family and friends.
We have sincerely enjoyed serving you!