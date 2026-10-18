Sign of the Beefcarver closing in Royal Oak after nearly 70 years

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sign of the Beefcarver, a longtime Royal Oak restaurant along Woodward Avenue, will be closing next week.

The restaurant announced in a Facebook post Sunday morning that it will be closing the last Sign of the Beefcarver location on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Beefcarver cited "extreme financial pressure from rising food costs," specifically the prices of roast beef, as the reason for the closure, adding that they "can no longer sustain the losses that have resulted."

WXYZ

The family-run operation opened in 1957. They thanked the community for nearly 70 years of support.