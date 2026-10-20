Sign of the Beefcarver draws crowds as Royal Oak restaurant nears closure

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Customers lined up around the building Tuesday at Sign of the Beefcarver in Royal Oak, eager for one last meal before the longtime Metro Detroit restaurant closes after Sunday.

The Woodward Avenue location is the last remaining restaurant in the local chain, ending a decades-long run that has become a fixture for generations of diners across Metro Detroit.

WATCH VIDEO REPORT BY 7 NEWS DETROIT'S TONY GEFTOS BELOW:

Original Sign of the Beefcarver draws crowds before closing

“It really feels like a part of my childhood is leaving this week,” customer Joe Munem said.

The crowd began forming early Tuesday morning and remained steady throughout the day as customers shared memories of family dinners and traditions tied to the restaurant.

“I cried, really. I did,” customer Donna Pinazzo said. “I'm going to cry again.”

Others hoped the turnout could somehow change the restaurant’s fate.

“I’m hoping maybe this line shows that it really shouldn’t close,” customer Evan Peller said.

Tony Geftos The iconic sign of Sign of the Beefcarver, a restaurant that has been on Woodward in Royal Oak since 1957

But owners say the surge of support came too late to offset years of financial challenges.

“We needed this response for the past couple of years,” said Joseph Joliat, the restaurant’s third-generation owner. “We haven't had the same kind of crowds that we had before 2020.”

Joliat said rising costs have made it increasingly difficult to keep the business running.

“The cost of beef is at an all-time high,” he said. “Taxes keep going up, insurance keeps going up, payroll keeps going up, and we just haven't had the crowds that can support that.”

His father, Jay Joliat, the company’s CEO, said the decision to close has been years in the making.

“The outpouring has been spectacular,” he said. “I just wish that all these folks that love Beefcarver would have been starting to come in here four or five years ago.”

Tony Geftos Joseph Joliat, 3rd generation owner of Sign of the Beefcarver, says the decision to close was a long time coming.

Among those serving the steady stream of customers is LeVoy Garner, who has worked at the restaurant for 29 years.

“You see all these people out here? That's a wonderful thing,” Garner said.

Despite the emotional final week, Garner said he remains focused on serving customers.

“Right now it's all about my customers having a good time and enjoying themselves,” he said.

Tony Geftos The line to get into the original Sign of the Beefcarver wrapped around the building Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026

Many customers said they are saddened to see the restaurant close after roughly 70 years in business.

“We need it to stay running,” customer Tammy Liss said. “Seventy years isn't long enough.”

The restaurant’s final day of operation is Sunday. Owners said they are still determining the future of the building.

This story was adapted from a television news script with the assistance of AI and reviewed by newsroom staff before publication.

