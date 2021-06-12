Single car crash in Romulus leaves multiple injured, police say 2 y.o. in critical condition

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say multiple people were injured, including a 2-year-old who is now in critical condition, following a single crash near eastbound I-94 and Merriman Road in Romulus.

Police say the 25-year-old driver of a 2008 Nissan was driving at speeds over 100mph when she lost control around 12:15 a.m. Saturday and struck a sign post.

According to police there was a 2-year-old, a 7-month-old and a male front seat passenger in the car in addition to the driver.

Overnight: On 6/12 at approximately 12:15 AM, troopers were dispatched to eastbound I-94 & Merriman Rd, city of Romulus for a one car crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2008 Nissan was driving reckless with speeds over 100 mph. pic.twitter.com/EQIfBbTYgH — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 12, 2021

When police arrived on scene, they say they found the 2-year-old unresponsive. They reportedly performed CPR and the child was rushed to a nearby hospital where they are currently listed in critical condition. The driver is also in critical condition and the male passenger and the 7-month-old are listed in serious condition, according to police.

Michigan State Police say it appears the child restraint seats were being used improperly.

An investigation is pending vehicle and car seat inspection, and prosecutor review, according to police.

