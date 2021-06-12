Watch
News

Actions

Single car crash in Romulus leaves multiple injured, police say 2 y.o. in critical condition

items.[0].image.alt
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
Michigan State Police
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 09:25:08-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say multiple people were injured, including a 2-year-old who is now in critical condition, following a single crash near eastbound I-94 and Merriman Road in Romulus.

Police say the 25-year-old driver of a 2008 Nissan was driving at speeds over 100mph when she lost control around 12:15 a.m. Saturday and struck a sign post.

According to police there was a 2-year-old, a 7-month-old and a male front seat passenger in the car in addition to the driver.

When police arrived on scene, they say they found the 2-year-old unresponsive. They reportedly performed CPR and the child was rushed to a nearby hospital where they are currently listed in critical condition. The driver is also in critical condition and the male passenger and the 7-month-old are listed in serious condition, according to police.

Michigan State Police say it appears the child restraint seats were being used improperly.

An investigation is pending vehicle and car seat inspection, and prosecutor review, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!