Single game tickets on sale for Detroit City Football Club's first USL season

(WXYZ) — Single match tickets are now on sale for the Detroit City Football Club's upcoming season.

The season, which will feature 23 home matches at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck from March 19 through October 15, will be the club's first in the USL.

You can purchase single-game tickets online. Season tickets are also still available starting at $150. Season tickets cover both the men's and women's teams. The City women's team will compete in the newly established USL W League as part of the Great Lakes Division.

You can also get the full view of the 2022 schedule with kickoff times on their website.