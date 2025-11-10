Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sinkhole forces closure of M-39 ramps to eastbound I-96 for a week, MDOT says

Video: Crews make emergency repairs after sinkhole develops, closes M-39 ramps to EB -96
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A sinkhole has forced the M-39 ramps to eastbound I-96 to close for about a week, the Michigan Department of Transportation said on Monday.

The sinkhole developed in the right lane of northbound M-39, or the Southfield Freeway, ramps to eastbound I-96. Crews are making emergency road repairs.

The northbound M-39 ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed completely, the MDOT said. Drivers can detour to westbound I-96 and use exits at Evergreen Road/ Outer Drive or others to turn around and go to eastbound I-96 local and express.

The southbound M-39 ramp to eastbound I-96 local lanes is closed, but the express lanes are open and the first available exit is at M-8/ Davison Freeway.

MDOT has updates on construction projects on its website.

