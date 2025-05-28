Sister Pie in Detroit making 'temporary, necessary' changes in June amid challenging times

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Sister Pie, the popular bakery in Detroit's West Village neighborhood, will be making changes to its operation early next month.

Owner Lisa Ludwinski posted to the bakery's Instagram page on Wednesday morning that the "temporary, necessary" changes come in the midst of "challenge and chaos."

"Although the spirit of Sister Pie is alive and well, I’ve arrived at the conclusion that the business isn’t working in its current state. There are multiple, intersecting factors that contribute to this, and most urgently in the form of a financial crisis," Ludwinski wrote in the post. "The year 2025 (so far) has been about confronting truth, sometimes courageously and in community, and at other times, under a blanket. As a business owner and a leader, I’m learning, reminiscing, mourning, growing, and searching for hope in the midst of challenge and chaos."

According to Ludwinski, starting the week of June 9, Sister Pie won't be open for regular business hours.

She said in the post that instead, the business will enter a period of "rest and radical reconfiguration, of exploration and experimentation, and of occasional pop-ups and events to keep the roof over our heads."

Ludwinski also wrote the bakery will still be fulfilling special orders and teaching baking classes throughout the time. You can sign up for baking classes on the Sister Pie website.

She also reminded people that the best way to support the staff during the transition is to visit the bakery in the next couple of weeks, spread kindness and tips.

Ludwinski said that she doesn't know how long it will last or what Sister Pie will look like when it comes back, but encouraged people to email her if they'd like to be in touch.

The bakery just celebrated its 10th anniversary on Kercheval in West Village. Sister Pie opened in 2015 after winning the Hatch Detroit contest, plus a fundraising campaign that included a 24-hour dance party, according to the website.

Ludwinski has also been nominated multiple times for the James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker.

According the bakery's "about us" page, Sister Pie is a "triple bottom line business, focusing on employees, environment, and the economy."