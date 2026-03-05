Six Flags selling Michigan's Adventure, 6 other parks in $331 million deal

Six Flags announced it is selling Michigan's Adventure in West Michigan as part of a plan to streamline its portfolio.

Michigan's Adventure also includes WildWater Adventure, and features over 60 rides, slides and attractions, including seven roller coasters.

In all, Six Flags is selling seven parks to EPR Properties, totaling $331 million. Other parks are in Minnesota, Texas, New York, Missouri and Quebec.

In 2024, Six Flags and Cedar Fair announced an $8 billion merger, which brought Michigan's Adventure, Cedar Point and other amusement parks under the Six Flags portfolio.

According to Six Flags, the company plans to operate the rest of the 34 parks across 23 locations in North America for the 2026 season.