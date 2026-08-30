Six hospitalized at Ford Field on night of Ed Sheeran concert

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Multiple people were injured after an event at Ford Field Saturday night.

The Detroit Fire Department says six adults were taken to the hospital. Superior Ambulance, which was staffing the event, took two people to the hospital. Detroit Emergency Medical Services took four other people to the hospital.

None of the injuries are life threatening, the fire department said. When the patients were taken to the hospital, two were in serious condition and four were in stable condition.

Ed Sheeran performed at the stadium Saturday night.

7 News Detroit has reached out to Ford Field and the Detroit Police Department. We’re waiting to hear back.