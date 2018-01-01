Six shootings reported overnight in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say six shootings took place on New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.

Police say no one was killed in any of the incidents.

The first shooting was reported at 11 p.m. near Dix and Woodmere. A 33-year-old man was shot in the left hand. The victim reportedly told police that he was leaving a liquor store when he heard popping noises and realized he had been shot. He is in stable condition.

The second shooting happened around 11:22 p.m. near Gratiot and 7 Mile. A 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach, according to police.

The third shooting happened at 12:07 a.m. on New Years Day. A 47-year-old man was reportedly outside of his home near Wanda and Six Mile when he heard gunshots and felt pain. Police say he was shot in the groin and is currently in serious condition at a nearby hospital.

The fourth shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. near Gratiot and Eastburn. A 17-year-old woman was reportedly sitting in the back seat of a Buick Berrano when she heard shots. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and is currently in temp serious condition.

The fifth shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on E. State Fair. Police say a 24-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his head and body. He is currently listed in critical condition.

The sixth shooting happened at 2 a.m. Police say a 36-year-old man was walking down the street near Van Dyke and Hollywood when a man walked up to him and shot him. He was shot in the arm and is currently listed in stable condition, according to police.