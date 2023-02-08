Six suspects arrested in B&E crime ring after chase, hours-long standoff

(WXYZ) — Police have arrested six people believed to be connected to a breaking and entering crime ring following a chase and a hours-long standoff this morning.

According to Warren Police, in January 2023, surveillance video of an area business break-in showed three suspects leaving the scene in a late model Ford pickup truck.

As they began working to identify the three people, police say they learned that businesses in Troy, Clawson, Madison Heights, Harper Woods, and Detroit had also been broken into by suspects matching the same descriptions.

Through additional surveillance on members of the group, police say they witnessed them break into a Family Dollar Store in Detroit on February 8, and then subsequently try to break into a tobacco shop before Detroit police officers arrived and started to pursue the suspects with the help of Warren police.

The chase ended at the Jefferson Square Apartment complex, where police say the suspects left their vehicle and entered a residence, marking the start of an hours-long standoff.

After several hours, police say the suspects exited the building and were taken into custody.

Police say, in total, this group of 6 to 10 suspects they believe is responsible for over 30 crimes in the tri-county area.

“This case is a testament to the hard work of Warren SOU officers and Detectives. Warren investigators were able to work with other law enforcement agencies to learn that members of this organized group had been plaguing businesses in the tri-county area for months,” said Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer in a statement. “Many of the suspects involved in this group have previous convictions for theft-based crimes. Thanks to the assistance of the Detroit Police Department, 6 suspects were taken into custody this morning without injury or incident. There is no doubt that many cities are safer now that these suspects are off the street. This investigation is by no means over and I am confident that additional suspects will be arrested and charged for their involvement in these various incident. The Warren Police Department will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and use any resources necessary to arrest all those involved in such crimes.”