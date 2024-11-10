Six-time Grammy nominated artist Shaboozey set to perform at halftime for Lions Thanksgiving game

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Six-time Grammy-nominated artist Shaboozey will be performing at halftime of the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day game, the team announced on Sunday morning.

Shaboozey had a song featured in 2018's Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse and had two features on Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter, earlier this year. His hit single "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," achieved 6X RIAA- platinum certification, has spent the most amount of time at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year. That song has accumulated over a billion streams across digital streaming platforms, and made Shaboozey the first-ever Black artist to simultaneously top Billboard's Hot Country Songs and the Top Hot 100.

Shaboozey has earned recent accolades for that hit song, winning the New Artist of 2024 and New Artist Song of 2024 awards at the People's Choice Country Awards, being nominated for Best New Artist and Song of the Summer nominations at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, and being named a TIME100 NEXT honoree. He's also been nominated or New Artist of the Year and Single of the Year at the 2024 Country Music Association Awards, set to air on Channel 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The Lions are set to play on Thanksgiving Day for the 85th year in a row. Currently boasting the best record in the NFC, the 7-1 Lions are set to take an NFC North rival in the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 28. That game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on CBS.