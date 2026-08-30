Six workers injured at Ford Field after Ed Sheeran concert

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Multiple people were hospitalized after an Ed Sheeran concert at Ford Field Saturday night.

Officials at Ford Field say the incident happened in the stadium's vehicle tunnel as crews were loading out. Specific details about the incident haven't been released.

The Detroit Fire Department says six adults were taken to the hospital. Superior Ambulance, which was staffing the event, took two people to the hospital. Detroit Emergency Medical Services took four other people to the hospital.

None of the injuries are life threatening, the fire department said. When the patients were taken to the hospital, two were in serious condition and four were in stable condition.

Ford Field said one of the six workers injured is a member of their team.

"Ford Field has begun a full review and is cooperating with the appropriate authorities and with the event's production partners. Out of respect for the people involved and the integrity of that review, we will not speculate on the cause. We are grateful to the Detroit Fire Department and EMS for their rapid response," Ford Field said in a statement.

7 News Detroit will provide more details as they become available.

