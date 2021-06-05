Skeletal remains found inside home in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police are investigating after the skeletal remains of an unknown person were discovered inside of a home Saturday morning.

The home is located in the 2300 block of Wendell Street.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the home and discovered the remains. Police say the medical examiner's office will determine the sex and cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

