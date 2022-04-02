Skilled trade career fair being held at SER Metro-Detroit next week

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A career fair for skilled trades is being held in Detroit next week.

The SW Skilled Trades Fair is taking place April 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at SER Metro-Detroit on Michigan Avenue near Weir Street.

The event will focus on providing resources, networking and opening pathways for students interested in the trades. There will also be resume workshops, various trades and colleges present, refreshments, a DJ, food and prizes.

Several local organizations are sponsoring the event.

People planning to attend are asked to register in advance using this Google form.