Skull dropped at Chelsea Goodwill store was not a 'medical or teaching specimen,' police say

A human skull that was dropped of at a Goodwill store in Chelsea earlier this year is not a medical or teaching specimen.

The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner, with assistance from the University of Michigan Anthropology Department, determined that the skull is from an African American female and their estimated age at the time of death was between 20-49 years old.

It's unknown how long ago the person passed away, officials said.

Watch below: Chelsea police looking for woman who donated an apparent human skull at Goodwill

Chelsea police looking for woman who donated an apparent human skull at Goodwill

"The skull is well-preserved, skeletonized, dry, and there are traces of adherent soil on it," Chelsea police said in a release. "There are no signs of trauma to the skull, and no indications that it was used as a medical or teaching specimen."

On Tuesday, police turned the skull over to the FBI, and said it will be sent to the FBI crime lab in Quantico, Virginia, for further testing.

So far, police said they have followed up on more than two dozen tips from the public, but they have not identified the person who dropped the skull off.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. T. Gilbreath at (734) 475-9122 ext. 107 or email him at tgilbreath@chelseapd.org.