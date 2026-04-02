Skunk that bit Oakland County resident tests positive for rabies

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Health Division said that a skunk has tested positive for rabies after biting an Oakland County resident last month.

According to the health department, the resident was bitten by a skunk in the county on March 27. Officials didn't provide a city.

That skunk was captured for testing and rabies results came back positive on March 31.

Officials said that the health department is providing treatment to the resident.

“This rabies case serves as a reminder to all residents that if a person or a pet is exposed to any wild or unknown animal, wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water, then seek medical or veterinary attention immediately,” Oakland County Health Officer Kate Guzmán said. “We recommend avoiding contact with wild or stray animals.

Rabies is spread to people and animals through bites and scratches from an infected animal. It affects the central nervous system, leading to severe brain disease and even death if care is not received before the onset of symptoms.

The health department said people can follow these steps to protect yourself.



Have pets vaccinated regularly. This will protect them if exposed to animals with the disease and prevent them from becoming ill and infecting humans.

Do not handle stray, wild, or dead animals.

Keep pets indoors, supervise when outside, and always use a leash when walking to limit their exposure to wild animals that may be rabid.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Do not leave food or water outside for pets when unattended.

Keep garbage cans securely covered, as contents may attract wild or stray animals.

Also, starting April 10, rabies vaccines are available for dogs for free from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays with the purchase of a dog license.