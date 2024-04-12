Skyscraper on the site of the old Hudson's tower is officially named

(WXYZ) — The skyscraper being built by Bedrock Detroit on the site of the former Hudson's building officially has a name.

Bedrock announced Friday that the building will be called Hudson's Detroit.

"The legacy lives on. Defined by Detroit, Built for the World. The name Hudson's has graced this site since 1891 and we're not planning on changing it now," the company said in a post.

Crews raised the final beam into place this week as part of what's called the "topping off." The beam sits at just over 681 feet.

Watch video of the final beam being lifted into place below

Video shows final beam at the Hudsons Tower being raised and installed.

Bedrock said the construction is continuing on with a phased approach. Crews will now work to install the remaining elements of the glass facade.

Once completed, the building will feature more than 1.5 million square feet of retail, office, dining, hospitality, residential and event amenities.