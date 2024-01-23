Sleet, icy roads causing accidents throughout metro Detroit Tuesday

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Winter weather, sleet and icy roads are making Tuesday morning's commute a major headache for metro Detroit drivers.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has confirmed the following incidents:

Crash on SB I-275

Location: SB I-275 at Sibley

Lanes Blocked: Left Shoulder, Left Lane

Event Type: Crash

County: Wayne

Reported: 7:10 AM

Crash on WB I-96

Location: WB I-96 after Livernois

Lanes Blocked: Left Shoulder, Left Lane

Event Type: Crash

County: Wayne

Reported: 6:58 AM

Crash on EB I-696

Location: EB I-696 at Evergreen

Lanes Blocked: Center Lane

Event Type: Crash

County: Oakland

Reported: 6:25 AM

Crash on SB I-275

Location: SB I-275 at Michigan Ave

Lanes Blocked: Left Shoulder

Event Type: Crash

County: Wayne

Reported: 5:46 AM

Crash on SB I-75

Location: SB I-75 after E Holly Rd

Lanes Blocked: Right Shoulder

Event Type: Crash

County: Oakland

Reported: 5:47 AM

Crash on NB I-75

Location: NB I-75 after Baldwin

Lanes Blocked: Right Shoulder

Event Type: Crash

County: Oakland

Reported: 5:44 AM

Crash on WB I-94

Location: I-94 at Ann Arbor Saline/Exit 175

Lanes Blocked: Left Lane

Event Type: Crash

County: Washtenaw

Reported: 5:44 AM

Cleared: Crash on NB M-10

Location: NB M-10 after Evergreen

Lanes Blocked: Right Lane, Right Shoulder

Event Type: Crash

County: Oakland

Reported: 5:40 AM

Cleared: Crash on EB I-96

Location: EB I-96 after Inkster

Lanes Blocked: Left Shoulder, Left Lane

Event Type: Crash

County: Wayne

Reported: 5:40 AM

Cleared: Crash on WB I-94

Location: WB I-94 at 10 Mile

Lanes Blocked: Right Lane, Right Shoulder

Event Type: Crash

County: Macomb

Reported: 5:41 AM

Crash on SB I-75

Location: SB I-75 at 12 Mile

Lanes Blocked: Right Shoulder

Event Type: Crash

County: Oakland

Reported: 5:27 AM

