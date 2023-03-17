Watch Now
News

Actions

Slovakia agrees to give Ukraine fleet of Soviet warplanes

Russia Ukraine Warplanes Explainer
Alik Keplicz/AP
FILE - Two Polish Air Force Russian made Mig 29's fly above and below two Polish Air Force U.S. made F-16's fighter jets during the Air Show in Radom, Poland, on Aug. 27, 2011. In a private video call with American lawmakers over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a “desperate” plea to the United States to help Kyiv get more warplanes to fight Russia's invasion and retain control of its airspace. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz, File)
Russia Ukraine Warplanes Explainer
Posted at 7:37 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 07:37:46-04

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia's government has approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets.

The decision announced on Friday makes Slovakia the second NATO member country to heed the Ukrainian government's persistent pleas for warplanes to help defend against Russia's invasion.

On Thursday, Poland said it would Ukraine around a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets, with delivery of the first four expected in the coming days.

A Kremlin spokesman called the promised planes an example of NATO members "raising the level of their direct involvement in the conflict" but predicted the fighters wouldn't change the course of the war.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!