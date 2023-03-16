Slows Bar BQ under new ownership with plans to expand in SE Michigan

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit’s beloved Slows Bar BQ is now under new ownership with plans to expand operations in southeastern Michigan.

According to a press release from Slows, the ownership has shifted to Slows Holdings; it’s a newly formed group with founding chef Brian Perrone, managing director Terry Perrone and catering director Josh Keillor.

The Cooley family, which helped found Slows, reportedly sold their shares to Slows Holdings, but will still remain property owners and landlords at 2138 Michigan Avenue and at Slows To Go in Midtown.

“When we started Slows, our goal was to create a fun restaurant that would be kind of a neighborhood joint with great food. We built an iconic Detroit brand with an incredible base of loyal supporters and frequent guests. Our goal is to continue to grow that community throughout Michigan and build on our reputation and tradition of great barbecue and fun experiences,” said Chef Perrone in a statement.

The new ownership group also signed New York’s Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque as a partner and investor, according to the press release.

“We were introduced to Mighty Quinn’s by Ross Pascal. We quickly identified shared experiences with the Mighty Quinn’s team - from initial locations, vending at busy festivals, growing catering, weathering the pandemic, to diversifying into multiple revenue streams. We know that in Mighty Quinn’s and in new Board member, Patrick Renna, most recently President of BurgerFi, we have access to the expertise necessary to take Slows to the next level,” said Terry Perrone in a statement.

Slows has three brick and mortar locations; one in Corktown, Slows To Go in Midtown and a location inside the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Slows owners said that they plan to focus on expansion, adding locations in Southeast Michigan “that will integrate the dine-in and to-go restaurant models." They are also planning to get a second food truck and grow the retail line while aiming to beef up the direct-to-consumer offerings.

