Slows BBQ to open new location in Downtown Berkley later this year

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Slows BBQ is expanding into Oakland County, with a location coming to Downtown Berkley later this year.

According to Slows, they'll open at 3087 12 Mile Rd. in the former Berkley Common space.

Slows owners say they're targeting a late summer or early fall opening. They'll offer full-service dining, carry-out and will have a private party space on the second floor.

In 2023, Slows announced it was under new ownership and had plans to expand operations in Southeast Michigan. The new ownership shifted to Slows Holdings, a group with founding chef Brian Perrone, managing director Terry Perrone and catering director Josh Keillor.

The Cooley family, which helped found Slows, reportedly sold their shares to Slows Holdings, but will still remain property owners and landlords at 2138 Michigan Avenue and at Slows To Go in Midtown.

“When we started Slows, our goal was to create a fun restaurant that would be kind of a neighborhood joint with great food. We built an iconic Detroit brand with an incredible base of loyal supporters and frequent guests. Our goal is to continue to grow that community throughout Michigan and build on our reputation and tradition of great barbecue and fun experiences,” said Chef Perrone in a statement in 2023.