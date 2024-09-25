Small fire forces residents to evacuate Inkster apartment building, no one hurt

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Residents were evacuated from an apartment building in Inkster due to a small fire Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the Thompson Tower on Michigan Avenue near Inkster Road.

The fire started after a resident started cooking, Fire Chief Tamika Jenkins said. No one was hurt.

Firefighters were working on water damage from the building’s sprinkler system and were airing the building out.

Police and fire officials evacuated the entire east wing of the building. Residents were taken to the Dozier Recreation Center at 2025 Middlebelt Road.

The American Red Cross will be helping residents at the recreation center, Jenkins said. She said the Inkster Police Department purchased food and water for the residents.

Authorities remained at the scene Tuesday night.

