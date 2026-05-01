SMART bus providing students free rides in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties

DETROIT (WXYZ) — SMART has launched a new initiative providing free bus rides for students in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Students in grades K-12, community college and college will be able to ride SMART buses at no cost year-round starting May 1.

The program, built through a collaboration with partners in all three counties, is aiming to remove financial barriers in transportation for students. Passengers will need to show a valid student ID to ride for free.

“For too many students across metro Detroit, the absence of a car in the household has meant missed classes and limited access to internships. At the same time, we recognize that transit fares can add up quickly for a family’s monthly budget,” said Tiffany J. Gunter, CEO and general manager for SMART, in a statement. “This initiative is a game-changer. We are proud to work alongside regional partners to ensure that no student is left behind because of a bus fare, and that families can redirect those savings toward other essential needs like housing and groceries.”

Earlier this month, Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield rolled out a similar program in the city, Ride to Rise, for every K-12 students.

Watch our video report about Ride to Rise below:

Free DDOT bus rides for Detroit students

“Lack of access to reliable transportation is a barrier not just for Detroit’s youth -it spans the region," Sheffield said in a statement. "SMART also serves many student riders in Detroit so I'm thrilled that they are taking this step along with DDOT and our Ride to Rise program to directly confront the issue of absenteeism. Together, we can make sure that no student misses class, work, or other life opportunities due to a lack of transportation. This partnership will empower our youth, and will make for a stronger Detroit and a stronger region."

For more information about SMART’s routes and services, visit its website.