Smart Busing system looking for feedback on upgrades: what improvements do you want to see?

(WXYZ) — It's no secret that the public transportation in Southeast Michigan could use an upgrade.

Right now, the Smart Busing system is looking for your feedback on what those upgrades could look like.

So the survey on SmartBus.org comes down to two options: improved frequency in stops, or increased coverage?

“What would you like to see more of, the buses stopping more frequently, or more routes?” I asked Metro Detroiters.

WXYZ

"I would have to say the latter of the two, the more routes," said David Robertson, a Royal Oak native.

Robertson says he rides Smart Buses everyday, and that more routes, would mean more opportunities to explore nature.

“Life expands more than Monday to Friday, and when the weekend fall on ya, you want to do something but, you know, you may have car problems, or you may be out with a car, it is a major plus to jump on a SMART and be able to get to one of your favorite metro parks, and back," Robertson said.

WXYZ

Andrew Love, who rides Smart Monday-Friday, feels differently.

"(I'd like to see) more frequency," Love said. "“Because you have to wait a while, (an) hour for the next bus.”

But the big question is why not both?

WXYZ

“This model has to be fiscally constrained, we have a budget, and busses cost money, transpiration cost money," said Tiffany Gunter.

Gunter is the Deputy General Manager and COO of Smart. She tells me the goal is to talk to riders and non-riders alike, to see what they want for the future of transportation.

“What would you tell riders who might be frustrated with SMART, who the busses aren’t showing up on time, they don’t have accessible bussing routes near their home, what would you tell those riders?” I asked Gunter.

“I would say to them we understand, and we don’t shy away from the fact that improvement is necessary," Gunter replied.

The survey is online now, and people have until Friday, September 13, to give their opinions.

WXYZ

For Derwin Laval-Woods, he's looking for more frequency not just for him, but for everyone looking to explore Metro Detroit.

“I’ve seen people bring their children downtown, and that’s what the frequency of the SMART service would provide, for those who are not only in the suburbs but those who live in Detroit," Laval-Woods said.