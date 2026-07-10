SMART cooling buses to be available in metro Detroit during extreme heat wave next week

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Anyone in the metro Detroit area that may have had difficulty beating the recent high heat temperatures will be getting additional help starting next week.

That help will come from SMART deploying cooling buses at six locations across the metro Detroit on Monday, July 13 to Friday, July 17, from 11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m..

WXYZ-TV

The buses will be available for public use as free, air-conditioned spaces to find relief from the heat and stay hydrated during the day. It's also not required for anyone to have a SMART pass to use.

Buses will be available at the following locations next week :



Pontiac (Old Phoenix Center), 10 Water Street, East of Saginaw, 48342



Fairlane Mall, 18900 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126



Macomb Mall, 32233 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI 48066



Southland Mall, 23000 Eureka Rd, Taylor, MI 48180



Bel-Air Shopping Center, 8200 8 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI, 48234-1107



JL Hudson Drive

Anyone looking to use the buses will need to note that they'll only be open if the extreme heat conditions are present, with that being defined as temperatures over 90 degrees Fahrenheit.