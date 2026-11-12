SMART expands Flex service to Downriver region starting Nov. 23

SMART announced that Flex, an on-demand microtransit service, is expanding into the Downriver communities.

Starting Nov. 23, the new Downriver zone will give SMART Flex service in parts of Allen Park, Taylor, Lincoln Park, Southgate, Wyandotte, Melvindale and Ecorse.

Watch below: New SMART Flex system aims to help metro Detroiters with short trips

New SMART Flex system aims to help metro Detroiters with short trips

“Expanding SMART Flex into Downriver communities means more residents in Allen Park, Taylor, Lincoln Park, Southgate, Wyandotte, Melvindale and Ecorse can now count on flexible, on-demand transit to get where they need to go,” SMART CEO and GM Tiffany J. Gunter said in a statement. “With the continued support of voters this year, we’re proud to keep growing service like this across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, meeting people where they are.”

SMART Flex rides must start and end in the same service zone, meaning a single trip cannot cross between the Dearborn and Downriver zones.

Trips also may include fixed route service, so a journey could include a SMART Flex leg and a SMART bus leg.

Trips are up to $2 for five miles, with each additional mile costing $0.40 up to a maximum fare of $8. Riders who qualify for discounts get 50% off.