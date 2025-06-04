SMART expands services for riders with disabilities, including new vans

(WXYZ) — SMART announced this week that it has purchased new vehicles and expanded its paratransit services to support riders with disabilities.

According to SMART, the improvements come after listening to rider feedback.

The new services include new vehicles, expanded reservation hours and enhanced service quality.

According to the transit organization, SMART purchased 40 paratransit cutaways and 19 transit vans that are set to be fully operational by the end of November.

The vehicles are equipped with stairs and lifts to accommodate passengers' mobility needs. They also have an open floor plan with a single-level design, and can accommodate different sizes of wheelchairs.

Other service improvements include a fully-staffed customer service team and extended call center hours, starting in September. Those hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to SMART, there are an average of 1,100 paratransit rides per day.

