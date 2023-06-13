SMART holding career fair Tuesday where you can test drive a bus

(WXYZ) — SMART is hosting a career fair on Tuesday that will give people an opportunity to test drive a bus.

The agency is looking to hire more bus drivers after the passage of a county millage that means expanded routes and services across metro Detroit and Oakland County.

SMART said they currently have a driver shortage that is having an effect on service, and they worked with Michigan Works! to come up with the test drive a bus career fair.

The career fair is being held at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oakland County Michigan Works! will also be on hand to help clear roadblocks for people that could stand in the way of their employment. They'll have information on CDL training and licensing, free legal assistance for people eligible for conviction expungement, support services for veterans, immigrants, refugees and others.