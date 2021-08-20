SMART offering free shuttle to the Woodward Dream Cruise

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — SMART is providing hundreds of free rides to the Woodward Dream Cruise this Saturday!

The free shuttle will run along Woodward Ave, traveling between downtown Pontiac and 8 Mile Road, allowing passengers to not only see the cruise, but be in it.

As per federal law, masks will be required on the shuttle.

The shuttle will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 7 p.m. on Saturday, August 21. Riders can board at any SMART RED or FAST bus stop from 8 Mile Road to Pontiac.

The SMART Dream Cruise Shuttles will help eliminate congestion and commuter traffic during the Cruise.

SMART Routes Detoured on Bypass Route:

On Saturday, August 21st scheduled local routes 450/460 Woodward and SMART FAST Woodward routes 461/462 will operate to the Fairgrounds then detour using the bypass route to Pontiac. Riders can continue on the bypass route to be transported to their final destinations between Eight Mile Road and Pontiac. Riders may get on or off the bus at any safe spot along the bypass route or at any red SMART Bus stop from State Fair Grounds to The Troy Park and Ride. However, due to construction, SMART will not pick up or drop off between Troy Park and Ride and Pontiac.

All SMART fares are in effect for regular routes. Riders can transfer at these transfer points along the bypass route:



State Fair Transit Center

Royal Oak Transit Center

13 Mile & Coolidge

Somerset Collection-South

Downtown Pontiac

Auburn Hills Meijer

On Sunday the Woodward Local routes will resume regular service. Due to the Woodward Dream Cruise, SMART anticipates service delays near and around Woodward and advises passengers to plan accordingly. For routes and schedules go to www.smartbus.org or call Customer Service at 866-962-5515 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.