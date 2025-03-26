Kroger kicks off customer appreciation week on Wednesday; here are some of the deals

Kroger announced that its customer appreciation week kicks off Wednesday with a variety of deals for customers.

The week comes amid rising grocery prices across the country. You can see more stories on groceries and how to save money on our Smart Shopper page.

According to Kroger, the week will last from March 26 through April 1 and will involve a mix of hot deals and digital coupons for shoppers. You will need a loyalty card or the digital coupon to get certain deals.

Some of the deals include:



Kroger Brand cheese - three for $5 with loyalty card

Kroger Brand pasta - $0.99 with loyalty card

Kroger Brand 32-ounce broth - $0.99 with loyalty card

Powerade, Body armor and Arizona single-serve - $0.88 with loyalty card

Starbucks Bagged Coffee or KCups- $6.99 with digital coupon

There are also deals on chips including Doritos, plus Ritz Crackers, cream cheese, Velveeta, Pringles and much more.

Families looking to stock up for Easter can get 33% off on Easter candy, plus things to stock Easter baskets with.

For a complete list of deals, visit the Kroger website.

