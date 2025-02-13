Smart Shopper: How local stores are providing deals on produce & meat

(WXYZ) — As part of our Smart Shopper series, we first covered couponing. But, we know not everyone wants to coupon.

So, how about stores where you can get deals every day? That led us to Joe Randazzo's. At Joe's, the focus is produce, and they have lots of it.

"At any given time, there are 20 plus varieties of apples," Sam Randazzo said. He's the produce buyer.

Whether you like Granny Smith, Honey Crisp or Gala, the price is the same.

Randazzo prides himself on buying around the globe to get the best deals – like 50 cents for avocados, a pint of blueberries for $2.49, $1.39 per pound for clementines and $3.49 for dragonfruit, which is a dollar cheaper than most chains.

"Pretty much since we started, we have had one philosophy and that’s to deliver the bottom barrel price with the best quality we can possibly offer," Randazzo said.

I spend 50% less here than at local grocery stores. I really do," Guy Richardson, who owns a catering business, said.

Richardson said Randazzo's is the only place he will buy fruits and vegetables because of the savings.

"If Randazzo’s wasn’t here, I probably wouldn’t have much of a business," Richardson said.

We also spoke to Jeff Haliki, the manager at Cattleman's, where he said the rule of thumb is the more you buy, the more you save.

"If you have a deep freezer and a big family, this is a good option," Haliki said.

So whether you’re buying by the case, or by the bundle or by individual, there are still ways to save while you shop.

