Smoke from Canadian wildfires causing hazy skies in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — You may have noticed a haze hanging in the sky across metro Detroit over the past few days. That's due to wildfires in Canada.

The smoke is filtering our sunshine, and we're expecting to see more of it on Monday, especially in the afternoon, according to 7 First Alert Meteorologist Hally Vogel.

The fires are happening in central and western Canada, with some near the western Ontario border with Manitoba and others north of there in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

You can see the smoke forecast here.