Smoke from Canadian wildfires headed toward metro Detroit on Friday

Smoke from Canadian wildfires may make it to Michigan later on Friday and could be possible for parts of the weekend as well.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires could make its way to Michigan this weekend
(WXYZ) — Massive wildfires in both western and central Canada will bring smoke to metro Detroit on Friday and it could arrive again early next week.

There are more than 160 wildfires burning across Canada as of Thursday, and about half are uncontrolled, according to a report from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

There is also an extreme risk of wildfires for much of Canada.

The smoke is expected to arrive in metro Detroit by Friday afternoon and there could be some lingering into the weekend, with a chance for more smoke coming early next week.

