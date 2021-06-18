Smoked meat company donates nearly 2000 pounds of meat to Gleaners Community Food Bank

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A San Antonio, Texas smoked meats company donated nearly one ton of premium sausages to the Gleaners Community Food Bank in Detroit. Kiolbassa has been making donations across the country as part of their "Links of Love" community enrichment initiative. Gleaners Food Bank was the sixth stop on the tour.

“We are honored to be able to deliver over 12,000 individual servings of our Links of Love sausage to Gleaners Community Food Bank to help support the Southeastern Michigan service area,” community enrichment director Wendy Stiles said. “We understand that one in six Michiganders are facing hunger this year, and we want to help the food bank combat this issue.”