Smokey Robinson turns on the seduction with new album 'Gasm'

NEW YORK (AP) — Smokey Robinson's new album "Gasms" finds the 83-year-old in a frisky mood, with the Motown icon writing a collection for the bedroom, with yearning across its nine tracks.

Just a few titles alone hint at that: "Beside You," "I Wanna Know Your Body" and "How You Make Me Feel."

The album has a bit of old and new, with songs like "I Keep Calling You" and "Roll Around" written years ago melded with newer tunes.

He admits it's his most blatantly sexy collection and that jumps out with the title track, in which he tells his lover "You give me gasms."