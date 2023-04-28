Watch Now
News

Actions

Smokey Robinson turns on the seduction with new album 'Gasm'

Netflix to launch Motown animated series for kids produced by Smokey Robinson
Paul Morigi
<p>WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 03: American R&B singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson performs during A Capitol Fourth - Rehearsals at U.S. Capitol, West Lawn, on July 3, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts)</p>
Netflix to launch Motown animated series for kids produced by Smokey Robinson
Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 11:46:00-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Smokey Robinson's new album "Gasms" finds the 83-year-old in a frisky mood, with the Motown icon writing a collection for the bedroom, with yearning across its nine tracks.

Just a few titles alone hint at that: "Beside You," "I Wanna Know Your Body" and "How You Make Me Feel."

The album has a bit of old and new, with songs like "I Keep Calling You" and "Roll Around" written years ago melded with newer tunes.

He admits it's his most blatantly sexy collection and that jumps out with the title track, in which he tells his lover "You give me gasms."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!