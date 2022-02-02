Snow to continue tonight as temperatures drop

(WXYZ) — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect across Metro Detroit through Thursday.

This storm started as rain this morning before transitioning over to all snow creating hazardous and slushy road conditions. The snow will increase in intensity at times through this evening with snowfall rates of .5"-1" per hour.

As temperatures continue to fall, more snow will stick to area roads and conditions will further deteriorate making traveling difficult tonight and tomorrow.

Snow will become more scattered overnight and shift further south and east during the morning hours with another inch or two possible.

Widespread storm totals between 8"-10" are expected across Metro Detroit with lesser amounts in far southeast Michigan due to the rain holding on longer today.

The snow will subside by later Thursday evening with bitterly cold air arriving to finish the week.