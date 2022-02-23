Watch
News

Actions

Snowmobile operator dies after collision with logging truck in U.P.

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:18 AM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 11:18:06-05

MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 59-year-old man has died after the snowmobile he was operating collided with a logging truck on a road in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Dean Daggett of Kenockee was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday's crash in Mackinac County's Moran Township, state police said Wednesday.

Police said the snowmobile went around a blind curve when it collided with the truck. The truck's driver was not injured.

The crash was under investigation.

Moran Township is northwest of St. Ignace.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

The latest winter weather updates!