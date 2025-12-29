Snowy weather causing issues on the roads in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — High winds and snow squalls are causing issues on the roads across metro Detroit on Monday.

Metro Detroit is under a high wind warning until 9 p.m. with snow squalls expected.

Right now, northbound US-23 at 9 Mile Road is closed in Livingston County due to a crash. Eastbound I-94 after State Street is also closed in Washtenaw County due to a crash. Northbound I-75 after McNichols in Wayne County is also closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

