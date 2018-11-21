Snyder seeks $372M to hire caseworkers, combat tainted water

Associated Press
11:35 AM, Nov 21, 2018

FLINT, MI - MAY 4: Michigan Governor Rick Snyder stands and listens the boos of the crowd when he takes to the stage to speak before U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at Northwest High School about the Flint water contamination crises May 4, 2016 in Flint, Michigan. While in Flint, the President will hear first-hand from residents about the water crises, and receive an in-person briefing on the federal efforts that are in place to help respond to the needs of the city's residents. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Bill Pugliano
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is seeking a final $372 million budget bill before he leaves office, proposing to spend more on addressing water contamination and hiring 246 additional children's protective services caseworkers following a scathing audit.

The state budget office made its request public late Tuesday, about a week after it was sent to lawmakers. The Snyder administration says tax collections are up due to the economy.

The proposal would factor in deals reached as part of the budget Snyder signed in June, but it also would include new spending.

The outgoing Republican governor wants the GOP-controlled Legislature to allocate $160 million for savings, $43 million to address perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances that have tainted drinking water and $31 million to improve child protection — among other things.

