Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats returns Labor Day weekend

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats is returning to Royal Oak Labor Day weekend.

The downtown Royal Oak festival is celebrating its 25th year during the event Sept. 2 through Sept. 5.

The festival will be open Sept. 2 through Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission before 5 p.m. is free on Sept. 2 and $10 after that. Admission other days is $5 before 3 p.m. and $10 after that.

Organizers say there will be more than 50 restaurants and food trucks, more than 200 musical acts, an art show with more than 150 artists and family-friendly activities.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the festival’s milestone year with the hundreds of thousands of metro Detroiters and beyond who flock to downtown Royal Oak year after year to take in the sounds of various genres of music, feast on mouthwatering cuisine and explore new taste offerings, browse and shop one-of-a-kind artworks, make lifetime memories with the family and more,” Arts, Beats & Eats producer Jon Witz said in a statement.

Music will be performed on nine stages from artists including Flo Rida, Fitz and The Tantrums, 311, Chase Rice, Chevelle, Montell Jordan and Jackson Dean. There will be eight additional music stages for metro Detroit artists.

One of the event sponsors, House of Dank, will have a performance pit that will feature DJs and silent disco.

Eventgoers can participate in Priority Health’s Zumbathon Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., where people can be active and sweat. More than 150 local Zumba instructors will participate. The Zumbathon will support HAVEN, a program for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Food options include Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, Pita Way, Oak House Deli, Galindo, The Fern, ImaginAte and The Drunken Rooster food truck.

During the Beaumont Health Juried Fine Art Show, artists have the chance to win cash awards totaling more than $7,000.

Soaring Eagle will have a casino-themed area where people can sit, eat, play games and win prizes.

In addition, Flagstar Bank is hosting a cultural area as well as a food bank partnering with Forgotten Harvest. There will also be a kid’s zone with interactive entertainment.

On Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, children on the autism spectrum and their families can enjoy a one-day access pass that includes free parking, free admission for up to five family members, a free bottle of water upon arrival from 10 a.m. to noon and free lunch for the first 550 people who register. Free private access to the festival will be given to participating families one hour before. Families can register for this at artsbeatseats.com/family-days.

Organizers would people who attended previous events to fill out a survey giving feedbackby Aug. 9. Respondents will automatically be registered for a giveaway where 10 people will win free admission, and one person will receive free admission, food vouchers and VIP passes for a concert of their choice. You can participate in the survey on the event’s website.

More information about the festival can be found on artsbeatseats.com or by calling 248-541-7550.

