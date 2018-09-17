Social security card, debit card, cash and license stolen from woman at metro Detroit Planet Fitness

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) - Police say a woman was targeted at a Planet Fitness in Wayne when she accidentally left her gym locker unlocked.

The woman's social security card, along with $50 in cash, her license and a debit card were stolen. Police say the thief went to a nearby CVS Pharmacy at Wayne Road and Palmer to withdraw $500 from the woman's account.

Lt. Mark Strong of the Wayne-Westland Police Department says that local gyms can be an easy target, particularly if victims feel comfortable enough not securing their lockers or cars.

Planet Fitness wouldn't discuss the incident, or provide surveillance video of the suspect, however, sources say the suspect may have left the gym in a dark colored SUV.

As police continue to look for the suspect, they urge the public to always stay alert because by the tme you notice your belongings missing it's already too late.

Police added that the suspect in this case may be testing several gym lockers to see which are unlocked after asking for a tour. Authorities add that thefts have occurred at other fitness centers downriver, including an L.A. Fitness in Woodhaven. Two vehicles were broken into and valuables were stolen, according to police.

If you have any information on these cases, contact Wayne-Westland police.