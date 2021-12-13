Watch
Soil failure caused Detroit ground swell in September, officials say

Posted at 3:05 PM, Dec 13, 2021
(WXYZ) — After ground shifted and a cannabis dispensary collapsed in southwest Detroit in September, officials began an investigation into the cause.

We’re now learning that the investigation into the ground swell is complete and that the shift was caused by a soil failure, according to officials.

Hakim Berry, City of Detroit COO, said the soil failure was due to both the weight of materials being stored and the ground not being strong enough to hold those materials.

Berry notes the storage of those materials was legal, and they are now reviewing ordinances related to material storage.

The report about the incident is still being finalized and we’re told it will be released at a later date.

