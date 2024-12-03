Some areas of the Upper Peninsula got more than 3 feet of snow over the weekend

(WXYZ) — The lake-effect snow storms that hit much of Michigan over the weekend brought more than three feet of snow in some areas, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS Marquette office posted on Monday night that they crunched numbers and were able to get a four-day observed snowfall map, that highlights the northwesterly lake effect snow belts.

According to the NWS, about seven miles north of McMillan in Luce County, 40 inches of snow fell, according to an 8 a.m. total from Monday.

In Munising, 35.3 inches of snow fell, as of 6:30 a.m. on Monday, and in Painesdale in Houghton County, 29.1 inches of snow fell.

Check out the full list below.